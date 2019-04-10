The Latest: Doctor: Gunshot hit Damond in key artery

The Latest on the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible crime (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The doctor who handled the autopsy of a woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer says she was hit in a key artery and lost so much blood that even faster medical care may not have saved her.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot when she approached Noor’s squad car minutes after calling 911 to report a possible assault behind her home. Damond was a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

Hennepin County assistant medical examiner Lorren Jackson says Damond was hit in the iliac artery, a key artery in the abdomen. Jackson said more than a liter of blood was found in Damond’s abdominal cavity — so much that “even very quick help might not be enough.”

Noor and his partner tried CPR to save Damond.

Prosecutor Patrick Lofton also showed the jury the blood-stained pink shirt that Damond was wearing when she was shot.

1:55 p.m.

Attorneys for a former Minneapolis police officer on trial in the shooting death of an unarmed woman have moved to exclude some body-camera video.

The body-camera footage doesn’t capture the shooting because officers’ cameras weren’t on, but they switched them on afterward and the footage shows their attempts to save Damond’s life.

Attorney Thomas Plunkett said Wednesday that the video would be prejudicial and asked that it be excluded.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance agreed to hold off on showing the footage until she could review case law.

11:35 a.m.

A defense attorney for a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible crime near her home says the officer and his partner wouldn’t have known they were responding to a report about a possible sexual assault.

Recordings of the two 911 calls Justine Ruszczyk Damond made to dispatchers shortly before she died in July 2017 were played Wednesday during Mohamed Noor’s trial on murder and manslaughter charges. Damond’s voice drew an emotional reaction from her family in court.

Defense attorney Tom Plunkett said the officers would not have heard the 911 calls before going to investigate. He said they were told by dispatch that there was a report of a woman screaming behind a building.

During the 911 calls, Damond said she could hear someone in the alley behind her home and thought it might be a sexual assault.

12:05 a.m.

Prosecutors may introduce body camera video as early as Wednesday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman.

The judge in the case sought to keep the media and public from seeing the footage, but she reversed herself after media outlets filed a legal challenge.