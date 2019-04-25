The Latest: Driver in California crash headed to Bible class

The Latest on eight people injured in California after a car plows into them (all times local):

11 a.m.

Authorities say a former U.S. Army sharpshooter who crashed into pedestrians in California had picked up food and was driving to Bible study when he sped into a crosswalk and injured eight people.

Sunnyvale police chief Phan Ngo said Thursday that Isaiah Peoples did not behave in any way considered bizarre to police when he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Authorities say Peoples deliberately sped into the crowded crosswalk before crashing into a tree.

Ngo said police are investigating claims that Peoples experienced post-traumatic stress disorder from serving in Iraq.

Ngo says a motive in the crash has not yet been determined.

___

9:35 a.m.

One of the people injured when a former U.S. Army sharpshooter drove into a group of eight pedestrians said the crash was “like a movie.”

KTVU-TV reports 15-year-old Miguel Balbuena is using crutches after Isaiah Joel Peoples drove into a busy crosswalk in Silicon Valley on Tuesday.

Balbuena’s 24-year-old cousin, who broke a toe in the crash, is also on crutches.

Balbuena was sitting on his bike waiting to cross when he heard a woman scream. He tried to get out of the way and failed. He says a metal pole squeezed his leg.

Authorities say Peoples intentionally drove into the pedestrians. Information on a lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

___

12:01 a.m.

A former U.S. Army sharpshooter with a history of PTSD is being held on eight counts of attempted murder after driving at high speed into pedestrians in a Silicon Valley suburb.

Sunnyvale city authorities say Isaiah Joel Peoples told investigators that he intentionally hit them but has not said why.

Eight people were hurt, including three children. Four of the victims remained hospitalized with major injuries, including a 13-year-old girl in critical condition.

Family and friends described Peoples as a quiet and polite person and expressed shock.

Police say Peoples was speeding and drove directly toward the pedestrians without trying to veer away or stop in the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The FBI is assisting California officials in the investigation.