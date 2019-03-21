The Latest: Expert matches bullet in Rose to officer's gun

The Latest on the homicide trial of a white Pennsylvania police officer in the shooting of an unarmed black 17-year-old (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A firearms analyst has matched one of the bullets recovered from the body of Antwon Rose II body to a gun fired by the white police officer who’s on trial in the teenager’s death.

Raymond Everett works for the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office.

He testified Thursday at the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who fired three bullets into Rose after pulling over a car suspected to have been involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier.

The unarmed black 17-year-old had been a passenger in the car.

Rosfeld’s lawyers say the shooting was justified.

Everett told jurors that two guns with extended magazines were recovered from the car.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case shortly.

10 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against a white former East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Michael Rosfeld’s trial continues Thursday for a third day in a Pittsburgh courtroom.

Rosfeld fired three bullets into 17-year-old Antwon Rose II in June after pulling over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been used in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. Rose was a front-seat passenger in the cab and was shot as he fled.

After prosecutors rest their case, the defense is expected to call an expert witness on the use of deadly force.

In his opening statement earlier this week, defense attorney Patrick Thomassey said the area where the shooting happened is a high-crime area. He told jurors Rosfeld was “a policeman who did his duty.”

3 a.m.

Prosecutors will call more witnesses to the stand in the trial of a white former East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Michael Rosfeld’s trial continues Thursday into its third day in a Pittsburgh courtroom.

The first two days of testimony included compelling statements from witnesses and neighbors, one of whom said he heard Rosfeld panicking, repeatedly saying “I don’t know why I shot him. I don’t know why I fired.”

Rosfeld fired three bullets into 17-year-old Antwon Rose II after pulling over an unlicensed taxicab suspected to have been used in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier. Rose was a front-seat passenger in the cab and was shot as he fled.

The trial is expected to take a week or more.