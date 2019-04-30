The Latest: Father: Cop's conviction caps 'painful journey'

The Latest on the trial of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 shooting of an unarmed woman (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

The father of an unarmed woman who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017 says her family is “satisfied” by a jury convicting the officer of third-degree murder.

Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond when she approached his squad car just minutes after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Noor said he and his partner heard a loud noise and feared an ambush before he shot Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

John Ruszczyk said Tuesday’s verdict capped “a painful journey” from the July night he learned of his daughter’s death.

Ruszczyk said his daughter “was killed by a police officer, an agent of the state” and he was properly charged with a crime.

Ruszczyk said the conviction was reached “despite the active resistance” of some Minneapolis police officers and what he called “resistance or gross incompetence” in the initial state investigation.

___

5:25 p.m.

A Minneapolis police officer was handcuffed and taken into custody immediately after being convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who approached his squad car after calling 911.

Mohamed Noor showed no reaction, but his wife cried as the jury’s verdict was read at his trial in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, had called police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor’s attorney asked that he be free on bond pending sentencing June 7, but prosecutors opposed that on the grounds of the seriousness of the case. And the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it had concerns about Noor’s safety if he was free.

Noor was fired after being charged in the case.

___

5:20 p.m.

A Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who approached his squad car after she called 911.

Mohamed Noor was charged in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. Damond had called 911 just minutes before she was shot to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor testified that a loud bang on his squad car made him fearful, and he fired when he saw a woman appear who was raising her arm. He said he fired to protect his partner’s life.

Prosecutors attacked Noor for shooting without seeing a weapon or Damond’s hands and questioned whether the loud bang was real.

He was convicted of third-degree murder but acquitted of the more serious second-degree intentional murder. He also was convicted of manslaughter.

___

4:15 p.m.

The verdict in the trial of a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman minutes after she called 911 is expected to be read in court at about 5 p.m.

The verdict in the trial of a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman minutes after she called 911 is expected to be read in court at about 5 p.m.

A jury of 10 men and two women got the case Monday afternoon after three weeks of testimony. They were sequestered.

Noor testified he shot Damond after he heard a bang on his squad car, saw his partner was scared, then saw Damond at his partner’s window, raising her arm. Prosecutors say Noor acted unreasonably and the shooting wasn’t justified.

___

3:40 p.m.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the death of an unarmed woman who was shot minutes after calling 911.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a Minnesota police officer in the death of an unarmed woman who was shot minutes after calling 911.

A jury of 10 men and two women got the case Monday afternoon after three weeks of testimony. They were sequestered.

Noor testified he shot Damond after he heard a bang on his squad car, saw his partner was scared, then saw Damond at his partner’s window, raising her arm. Prosecutors say Noor acted unreasonably and the shooting wasn’t justified.

___

Midnight

Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape in the alley behind her home.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

A jury of 10 men and two women got the case Monday afternoon after three weeks of testimony. They are sequestered until reaching a verdict.

Noor testified he shot Damond after he heard a bang on his squad car, saw his partner was scared, then saw Damond at his partner’s window, raising her arm. Prosecutors say Noor acted unreasonably and the shooting wasn’t justified.

___

