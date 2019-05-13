The Latest: Garner's relatives cry as arrest video is played

The Latest on the disciplinary trial for a New York police officer in the death of Eric Garner (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Eric Garner’s sister left a New York City courtroom wailing as a video was played showing the 2014 arrest that led to his death.

Garner’s mother also left in tears Monday. The video was played as the man who took it testified at the disciplinary hearing for Officer Daniel Pantaleo (pan-tuh-LAY’-oh).

Garner was the unarmed black man whose pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo’s lawyer, Stuart London, said in an opening statement that the officer is being made a scapegoat in a politically charged atmosphere.

11:10 a.m.

A defense lawyer says the New York City police officer accused of using a banned chokehold in the July 2014 death of Eric Garner is being made a scapegoat in a politically charged atmosphere.

Attorney Stuart London spoke Monday at the disciplinary hearing for Officer Daniel Pantaleo (pan-tuh-LAY’-oh).

London says it’s a misconception that the phrase was uttered when the officer’s hands were around Garner’s neck. He says it happened when officers were trying to handcuff Garner.

London says that “we know he wasn’t choked out because he is speaking.”

He also says Pantaleo feared Garner was trying to push him toward a plate glass window.

10:35 a.m.

1 a.m.

