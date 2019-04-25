The Latest: Judge suspended without pay after indictment

The Latest on charges against a federal judge accused of helping a suspect evade immigration detention (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A Massachusetts judge charged with helping a man living in the U.S. illegally evade immigration detention has been suspended without pay.

The Supreme Judicial Court announced District Court Judge Shelley M. Joseph’s suspension Thursday after she was indicted by a grand jury on obstruction of justice charges.

Authorities say Joseph and a court officer schemed last year to help a defendant escape out of the courthouse and elude an immigration enforcement agent who was waiting for him.

Emails were sent to lawyers for Joseph and former court officer Wesley MacGregor. MacGregor was also charged with perjury.

They are expected to appear in Boston federal court later Thursday.

1 p.m.

A Massachusetts judge has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping a man in the country illegally to evade immigration officials.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced the charges against Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph on Thursday. Former court Officer Wesley MacGregor was also charged.

Joseph came under federal investigation after authorities said she and her staff helped a defendant leave the courthouse last year after a hearing on charges, including drug possession.

Prosecutors say an immigration agent was in the courthouse to detain the man following the hearing, but Joseph and the court officer schemed to help him leave out a back door.

Joseph and MacGregor were expected to appear in court later Thursday. It was not immediately clear if they have lawyers.