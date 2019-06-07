The Latest: No bail for man accused of Times Square plot

The Latest on a man accused of buying guns as part of a Times Square terror attack plot (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A New York City man accused of planning a terrorist attack on Times Square is being held without bail.

Ashiqul Alam was arraigned Friday on charges he bought illegal guns from an undercover agent to move the plot forward.

Federal prosecutors said in court that the 22-year-old is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Alam moved to the U.S. from Bangladesh 12 years ago and is a legal permanent resident.

In court papers, prosecutors said he spoke about terrorist organizations including ISIS during months of conversations with the agent and “repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing firearms and explosives for a terrorist attack in the New York City area.”

According to court papers, Alam and the agent made a trip to Times Square to record video of the area.

His lawyer, James Darrow, declined comment.

2:15 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have charged a New York City man with buying illegal guns from an undercover agent as part of a planned terrorist attack on Times Square.

Prosecutors said in court papers made public Friday that 22-year-old Ashiqul Alam spoke about terrorist organizations including ISIS during months of conversations with the agent.

They said he “repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing firearms and explosives for a terrorist attack in the New York City area.”

Alam is in federal custody awaiting arraignment. Alam’s lawyer, James Darrow, declined comment.

Prosecutors say he was nabbed in a sting in which the undercover officer sold him a pair of semiautomatic pistols with obliterated serial numbers.

According to court papers, Alam and the undercover agent made a trip to Times Square in January and recorded video of the area.

1:40 p.m.

10:40 a.m.

— Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak