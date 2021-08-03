SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Great Basin Incident Management Team 7 assumed command of the Mud Lick Fire at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Team 7 will continue to focus on firefighter and public safety while protecting values at risk.

Mud Lick Fire

The fire experienced significant precipitation on Monday. Multiple mud slides and rock falls on the Salmon River Road temporarily impacted access, but local road crews worked hard to remove debris and keep the road open.

With the recent rain over the area, fire activity was minimized, limited to smoldering heavy dead and down fuels, largely in Gant Creek and in the wilderness area between Deer Lake and Cathedral Lake. The fire has burned 20,641 acres and 92% of planned confinement activities are complete.

Crews will continue to build the contingency line along the Ridge Road between Five Corners on the north and Moyer Creek on the south.

Little growth of the fire perimeter is expected today due to recent precipitation in the area. Weather forecasters predict a few days of drier weather followed by increased precipitation and lower temperatures by the end of the week. In the absence of thunderstorms, we are expected to experience northern winds. A fuels advisory remains in place until August 13.

Iron and Haynes Fires

The Iron and the Haynes Fires are both 100% contained, and control was transferred to the Salmon-Challis National Forest this morning. The Forest will monitor fire activity with local resources.

Evacuations, Road and Trail Closures,and Restrictions

Road, trail, and area closures are still in effect for the Mud Lick Fire. All road closures within the Haynes Fire have been lifted.

You can view the map HERE.

