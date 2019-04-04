The Latest: Police: Suspect in shootings has teenage hostage

The Latest on the shootings of two Georgia police officers (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Police say a gunman suspected of shooting two Georgia police officers is holed up in a house with a teenager who is considered a hostage.

Henry County police Capt. Joey Smith said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that negotiators have been speaking with the gunman to try and get him to release the 16-year-old.

Authorities say both officers were in serious condition at an Atlanta hospital after being wounded by gunfire in Stockbridge, just south of Atlanta.

Police said they were called to the neighborhood about 10:45 a.m. Thursday on a “trouble unknown” call. Smith said they were shot after entering the home. He said one officer was shot in the hand; the other was shot in the torso and hip area.

___

1:15 p.m.

Authorities say two officers have been wounded in a shooting south of Atlanta, where police have poured into a neighborhood and blocked off roads.

Grady Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson says the two injured Henry County officers were being treated there Thursday afternoon. Simpson said she was unable to discuss the severity of their injuries.

The circumstances of the Thursday morning shooting were not immediately known. Henry County police said the scene was in Stockbridge. The city is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said in a brief statement that it had been working to keep the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 clear as the injured officers were taken north to Grady.