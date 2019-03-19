The Latest: San Francisco pays $13.1 million to settle case





San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved paying $13.1 million to a man city police framed for a friend’s murder.

The board approved the settlement Tuesday as part of its consent agenda and with no comment. The payment to Jamal Trulove settles a civil rights lawsuit he filed against four officers and the city. A federal jury awarded Trulove and his lawyers $14.5 million, but the city appealed. On Tuesday, the city agreed to drop its appeal in exchange for the lower payout.

A federal jury last year determined two homicide detectives fabricated evidence, coerced a key eyewitness and withheld vital information that may have exonerated Trulove.

As part of the settlement, the city is dropping its appeal.

The two detectives have retired.