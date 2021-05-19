BHS Players perform "Busted" in the musical Freaky Friday.

BHS Players perform "Oh, Biology" in the musical Freaky Friday.

BHS Players perform "Go" in the musical Freaky Friday.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – After more than a year of darkness due to COVID-19, the lights are back on in Bonneville High School’s Little Theater.

The BHS Players are performing Freaky Friday this week.

The musical is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions.

The show runs May 19 through May 22 and starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. You have the option to watch the musical in person or at home via a livestream.

Tickets are $7 for an adult, $5 for students or $15 to access the livestream on one device.

You can buy tickets to see the show in person HERE or online HERE.

