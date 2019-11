Neal hosts the show sans Julie — as Julie attends to the passing of her sweet mother. Discussion of the collapse of public support for Trump’s impeachment after the Schiff hearings. Another health episode with aging SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg over the weekend has a lot of people talking about her future on the bench. Neal discusses BYU-Idaho’s handling (or non-handling) of a decision to not allow Medicaid as an alternative to the university’s own health insurance plan.