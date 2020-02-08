POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Moms for Marijuana’s Educate & Legalize tour made a stop in Pocatello Friday, hoping to inform those with questions and have supporters of the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act put pen to paper.

Meeting at Jungle ReTreat Ice Cream, those who feel Idaho is behind the times wanted to take steps towards change.

“We call it the island of prohibition because we are completely surrounded by common sense and logic.” Serra Frank, founding director of Moms for Marijuana, said.

Frank is also the event coordinator for the Boise Hemp Fest and the team director of Legalize Idaho.

“I wear many hats,” she said.

Despite being a huge part of the medical marijuana effort in the Gem State, Frank is temporarily calling another state home.

“I currently live, in exile kind of, over the border in Oregon because Idaho laws are really bad for my health,” she said. “I need cannabis to be a parent, to be a student, to be a person.”

Suffering from interstitial cystitis, Frank says cannabis saved her life. Even though you won’t see her signature on a petition, she’s working to try and help others and find a way to come back home.

“The people want it and we just need everybody to do their part by registering to vote, signing the petition and then voting yes for it. It’ll pass,” Frank said confidently.

“Medical marijuana is not a political issue, it is not a criminal issue, compassion is the issue,” she said. “Are we compassionate to the people who are suffering? And by getting medical marijuana and having an option for those people, you know, I think most Idahoans want that for their neighbors.”

In order for the act to get on the November ballot, more than 56,000 signatures would have to be gathered before April 30. Frank estimates they’re currently between 20,000-25,000 statewide.

The tour continues in Idaho Falls on Saturday. The group will be at The Gem from 6-9 p.m.