REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A historic building in Rexburg is currently being renovated to better serve the community.

For more than 100 years, the Romance Theater has been a place for entertainment for the community. Now, Rexburg Cultural Arts Director Jed Platt tells us the center is hoping to offer so much more.

“As a launching point, the Romance Theater will continue to have theater productions, live performances, and movies, but opening this up really opened up a lot of possibilities for us,” Platt said.

Phase one of the project is currently underway which tackles renovating the front lobby area.

“If you’ve driven past this corner, it always looked kind of dark and not even open. But by moving the restrooms and opening up this lobby, it opens up so many possibilities for future use. We’ll be hosting gallery art strolls here, and have live music in this area,” Platt said.

The space will also aim to offer a lot of opportunities for artists to create, like a green room, recording studios and more.

“This is really the hub for art in Rexburg. So in addition to theater arts, performing arts, there’ll be visual arts, and it will be a community center to showcase local arts, to have hands on art experiences, we’ll be adding art classes to this space, and also many recitals,” Platt said.

Platt said the space will also serve as a welcome center to Rexburg.

“We’re on a tourist corridor, we’re hoping that this will be a place where people can come and learn about all the great things that are happening in our community.”

While there are many new opportunities and changes coming to the space, Platt said the name Romance will remain.

Phase one of the renovations are scheduled to be completed in the Fall.

The project is being funded through budgeted funds, grants and donations.

If you would like to donate to the project, email Arts@rexburg.org.

To follow along with the renovations, you can visit @RexburgArts on Instagram.

The Rexburg Cultural Arts Department is also looking for a part-time social media manager.