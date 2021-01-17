IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – One of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will grow even larger since there was no winner for Friday’s drawing of the Mega Millions’ $750 million top prizes. People in the area have caught the lottery fever.

The mega-million jackpot has spiked to 850 million dollars. The Powerball has gone up to 640 million dollars.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The numbers were 3, 11, 12, 38, 43, with a Mega Ball of 15 and would have marked the fifth-largest jackpot ever drawn.

Lottery players still have a chance to win big with Saturday’s drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize, the eighth-largest jackpot.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million. and locals are taking in those odds.

“A lot of money would be nice. I first thing I would do is give some of it to charity,” said Kim Hillman of Idaho Falls.

Mega millions estimated its next top prize would be $850 million, which would be the third-largest of all time.

The drawing is on Tuesday.

