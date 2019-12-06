IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Here’s proof that learning a new talent or skill is possible at any age.

“Means you do a lot of things and then throw them away and then try to improve upon it,” said Doug Leatham.

Forty-five years ago Doug Leatham began carving out his new talent. It’s given him the opportunity to stay social and active throughout his retirement years.

“Any senior who sits back on their couch and says, well, this is my spot, they’re not going to last very long. You’ve got to stay busy, both physically, mentally, and I would also add spiritually,” Leatham said.

This Saturday, Leatham will be showcasing his antler carving skill at a “Celebrating Seniors” event by Senior Solutions. He hopes that it will motivate other seniors to pick up new hobbies.

“It helps us to live longer, to be happier and it’s just great for us,” Leatham said.

More than 15 seniors plan to showcase their talents or share a cause that is important to them. For Helen Stanton, the cause is Meals on Wheels donations through the Adopt a Senior Program.

“If your mother was homebound, and she couldn’t get out to drive to the store, she couldn’t get up to cook… this is a lifesaver for so many people,” said Stanton.

The program encourages others to donate what they can and shows that every cent counts.

“There’s no way that I could donate 500 bucks. But I can donate, one dollar, maybe even two,” said Stanton.

Stanton will also be showcasing the many artistic talents she has developed over the years.

“Where I grew up if we wanted a toy we had to make a toy,” Stanton said.

Chanse Powell, the owner of Senior Solutions, says that the event will help seniors get more involved with different hobbies and people, which will help their health.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand those that do participate and are involved in life. And they do really well and those who don’t participate and aren’t involved they don’t do as well,” Powell said.

“Celebrating Seniors” will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Idaho Falls Senior Center.

For more information, you can contact Allie Haws at haw16001@byui.edu.