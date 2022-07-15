Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas.

Arco is having their Atomic Days Rodeo this weekend. Friday’s rodeo (July 15) starts at 7 p.m. Festivities kick off on Saturday, July 16, with a breakfast at 7 a.m. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and there will be plenty of activities up until the rodeo that evening. The 5th Annual Tin Cup Event Day will be held tomorrow, July 16, at the Driggs City Park. Starting at 9 a.m., there will be a free breakfast, more than 50 local booths, and a variety of festivities including dancing, soap hockey, a petting zoo and more. The event ends at noon. The Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival will be tomorrow, July 16, at 457 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Competitors in three brackets will create wonderful sidewalk art to see who’s the best chalk artist and win prizes. The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club will host an open house and paintball shoot Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the club flying field. There will be demonstrations, including a flying lawnmower and pterodactyl. Plus, you can shoot at planes with a paintball gun. Proceeds benefit the Veterans Mobility Corporation. Directions to the flying field can be found here.

