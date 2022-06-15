POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The third annual Poky Paddle will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park in Pocatello.

The event will feature a community river float, live music, food trucks and local vendors. Plus, a new feature this year is the addition of a giant 100 ft Slip ‘N Slide.

The Poky Paddle is a way for the community to become more familiar with recreation on the Portneuf River. The event will allow the community to beat the heat of summer and soak in the adventure of Pocatello’s local river. This annual event is put on by Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust and the City of Pocatello as a way to engage Pocatellans with the Portneuf River Vision.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. participants, can float the river from Edson Fichter or Taysom-Rotary Park down to the festivities at Rainey-Centennial Park. This is a free event and is open to the public.

Attendees will need to supply their own tubes, rafts, floaties, and paddles for their water adventure – local rental options are available the day of the event, but can also be rented prior to the event. Free shuttle service and watercraft valet will be provided. The float from Edson Fichter to Rainey-Centennial Park is expected to take around two hours.

This year, the event will feature an exciting new addition of a giant Slip ‘N Slide. Live music will be performed by local bands The Luddites and Soul Full of Blues. Attendees will be able to grab a bite to eat at the food trucks that will be on-site, including Angel’s Tacos, Blackhawk BBQ, Palate Street Bistro, Lemon Smashers, and Jim Dandy Brewing. Bring your friends, your dog, your boats, and your floats! Post your #pokypaddle photos to win free prizes.

“Our Portneuf River is an incredible recreational resource right in our own backyard. We hope that by taking the logistics out of planning a float trip, we can help families feel safe and more confident with their river interactions. It is our goal to empower our community to find ways that the Portneuf speaks to them,” Conservation Manager Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust Jaime Campbell said.

For more information on floating the river, and how the Portneuf River Vision seeks to enhance this resource, visit https://river.pocatello.us/ or https://float.pocatello.us/about/.

