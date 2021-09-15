CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming state legislator is no longer running against Liz Cheney in 2022. State Rep.

Chuck Gray, of Casper, says in a statement Tuesday Republicans should unite to defeat Cheney.

Former President Donald Trump last week endorsed Cheyenne lawyer Harriet Hageman in the U.S. House primary.

Cheney reacted to the endorsement by saying, “Bring it.”

Gray was among more than half a dozen Republicans to challenge Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith and Sheridan County GOP Chairman Bryan Miller also have dropped out since Trump endorsed Hageman.

