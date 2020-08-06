Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of a Bonneville County male in his 80s due to complications of COVID-19.

Out of respect to his family, no additional details will be released.

“We are saddened by the loss of this individual and wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones,” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said.

Bonneville County is currently at the Moderate Risk Level/yellow, and with COVID-19 cases increasing exponentially, health officials say it is important, right now, to do your part to slow our spread of COVID-19.

EIPS asks you wear face coverings when in public when maintaining a space of six feet between yourself and people not of your household is not possible, wash your hands more frequently and stay home if you are sick.

“If our citizens come together and commit to these strategies, we can hopefully decrease our cases and return to the Minimal Risk Level/green, which is the optimal place to be during these trying times.”