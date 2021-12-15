AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Third graders in Bonneville School District 93 are on a mission to get a book made into a movie.

The district started a new reading program called CIA, or collect, interpret and apply.

The book they read was Poppy, which tells the story of a field mouse who has to protect her family and makes friends with a porcupine along the way.

Using those tools of collecting and interpreting, the students then have to apply the things they learned to write a persuasive letter, explains Jolene Anderson, a third-grade teacher at Hillview Elementary.

“They get to get Walt Disney to try to look at the book, and see if this is a book they would like to make into a movie,” Anderson said. “And they’re excited. We talked about how maybe if it ever happened they’d come to our city and do a preview, so that got them a little excited on that.”

Anderson says the kids have enjoyed the whole process of the program, which has also gotten them practicing summarizing books and bettering their reading comprehension skills.

