BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A third lawsuit has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court against Idaho’s redistricting commission over a new map redrawing the state’s 35 legislative districts.

Spencer Stucki of Chubbuck in southeastern Idaho filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.

Stucki identifies himself as a co-chair for a group called the Committee for Fair Elections.

The redistricting commission redrew Idaho’s 35 legislative districts based on the 2020 census, aiming to get about 52,000 residents in each district.

Stucki in the lawsuit says legislative districts in southeastern Idaho appear to be drawn to protect current senators.

The post Third lawsuit filed against Idaho’s redistricting commission appeared first on Local News 8.