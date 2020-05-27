CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Washakie County, Wyoming long-term care facility was the source of yet another additional death reported Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Health said an older woman, who was a county resident, died.

The latest victim was previously identified as a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19. She was the third resident of the facility to fall victim to the virus. Testing has identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among facility staff.

There have now been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming, 653 lab-confirmed cases, and 207 probable cases reported so far.

Health Department officials said the virus can be transmitted by infected people who do not yet have symptoms. Symptoms appear 2 to 14 days after people are exposed to the virus.

The post Third Wyoming care-facility resident dies of COVID-19 appeared first on Local News 8.