This Day in History: July 12

On this day, July 12 …

Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale announces he has chosen U.S. Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York to be his running mate, making Ferraro the first woman to run for vice president on a major-party ticket.

Also on this day:

1862: President Abraham Lincoln signs a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.

1909: The House of Representatives joins the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submits it to the states. (It would be declared ratified in February 1913.)

1960: The Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, is first produced by the Ohio Art Co.

1962: The Rolling Stones play their first-ever gig at the Marquee in London.

1977: President Jimmy Carter defends Supreme Court limits on government payments for poor women's abortions, saying, "There are many things in life that are not fair."

2003: The USS Ronald Reagan, the first carrier named for a living president, is commissioned in Norfolk, Va.