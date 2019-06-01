On this day, June 1 …
2017: President Trump announces that the U.S. will leave the Paris climate agreement. (The U.S. remains a part of the agreement until at least 2020.)
Also on this day:
- 1813: The mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gives the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.
- 1939: Lou Nova defeats Max Baer at Yankee Stadium in the first U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.
- 1967: The Beatles’ album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” is released, as is David Bowie’s debut album, titled “David Bowie.”
- 1980: Cable News Network (CNN) makes its debut.
- 2009: General Motors files for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.Citigroup Inc. and General Motors Corp. are removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
- 2009: Conan O’Brien debuts as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.” (However, he would step down in January 2010 after a dispute with the network.)
- 2012: Venezuela institutes a ban on private gun and ammo ownership.
- 2016: The Gotthard Base Tunnel opens in the Swiss Alps with a dedication ceremony, becoming the longest railway tunnel in the world at 35.5 miles.