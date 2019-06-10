On this day, June 7 …
2016: Gawker files for bankruptcy after losing an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.
Also on this day:
- 1692: The first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts takes place as Bridget Bishop is hanged.
- 1935: Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.
- 1967: Six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq end as Israel and Syria accepts a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.
- 1971: President Richard M. Nixon lifts a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.
- 1977: James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., escapes from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he would be recaptured June 13.
- 1991: 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., is abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee would be held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.
- 2009: Donald Trump fires Miss California USA Carrie Prejean, who’d sparked controversy when she said gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry, citing contract violations.
- 2014: House Majority Leader Eric Cantor is defeated by Dave Brat, a little-known economics professor, in Virginia’s Republican primary.