This Day in History: June 11

On this day, June 11 …



2001: Timothy McVeigh is executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

Also on this day:

1776: The Continental Congress forms a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.

1922: A photograph of Pope Pius XI iss faxed by Dr. Arthur Korn, a German physicist and received in Bar Harbor, Maine. The transmission takes 40 minutes to complete.

1962: Three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay stage an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they would never be found or heard from again.

1982 : “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” is released. It would become one of the most beloved films of all time.

: 1985: Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, dies in Morris Plains, N.J., at age 31.

