This Day in History: June 14

On this day, June 14 …

2017: A man opens fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice, wounding four, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Also on this day:

1777: The Continental Congress formally adopts the Stars and Stripes design as the national flag.

1923: President Warren G. Harding becomes the first U.S. leader to be heard on the radio while making a speech at the dedication of the Francis Scott Key Memorial in Baltimore.

1946: Donald John Trump is born at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York City.

1951 : The world’s first commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at the Census Bureau.

1954: President Eisenhower signs an order adding the words "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance.

1985: Lebanese Shiite Muslim gunmen hijack TWA 847 after the aircraft had taken off from Athens. The hostage standoff would last until June 30.