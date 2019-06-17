On this day, June 16 …
2015: Donald Trump launches his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Also on this day:
- 1858: Accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln says the slavery issue has to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
- 1903: Ford Motor Co. is incorporated.
- 1911: IBM has its beginnings as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. which is incorporated in New York State.
- 1963: The world’s first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova 26, is launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6.
- “Subway Vigilante” Bernie Goetz was acquitted of attempted murder for his controversial New York subway shooting.
- 1996: Russian voters go to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result is a runoff between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov.
- 2009: President Barack Obama meets with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House; afterward, Obama declares North Korea a “grave threat” to the world and pledged the U.S. and its allies would aggressively enforce fresh penalties against the nuclear-armed nation.
- 2014: President Obama notifies Congress that up to 275 troops could be sent to Iraq to provide support and security for U.S. personnel and the American Embassy in Baghdad.
- 2014: A divided Supreme Court sides with gun control groups and the Obama administration, ruling that the federal government can strictly enforce laws that ban a “straw” purchaser from buying a gun for someone else.
- 2017: President Trump acknowledged for the first time that he was under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe into Russia’s election meddling as he lashed out at a top Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
- 2018: China announces 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. imports, including soybeans and beef, in response to President Trump’s tariff hike on a similar amount of Chinese goods.