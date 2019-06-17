On this day, June 16 …

2015: Donald Trump launches his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Also on this day:

  • 1858: Accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln says the slavery issue has to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
  • 1903: Ford Motor Co. is incorporated.
File photo - The IBM logo is seen outside the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv Oct. 24, 2011. (REUTERS/Nir Elias)

  • 1911: IBM has its beginnings as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. which is incorporated in New York State.
  • 1963: The world’s first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova 26, is launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6.
Bernard Goetz, known as the 'Subway Vigilante' of New York, seen in 1996.

  • “Subway Vigilante” Bernie Goetz was acquitted of attempted murder for his controversial New York subway shooting.
  • 1996: Russian voters go to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result is a runoff between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov.
  • 2009: President Barack Obama meets with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House; afterward, Obama declares North Korea a “grave threat” to the world and pledged the U.S. and its allies would aggressively enforce fresh penalties against the nuclear-armed nation.
  • 2014: President Obama notifies Congress that up to 275 troops could be sent to Iraq to provide support and security for U.S. personnel and the American Embassy in Baghdad.
  • 2014: A divided Supreme Court sides with gun control groups and the Obama administration, ruling that the federal government can strictly enforce laws that ban a “straw” purchaser from buying a gun for someone else.
  • 2017: President Trump acknowledged for the first time that he was under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe into Russia’s election meddling as he lashed out at a top Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
  • 2018: China announces 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. imports, including soybeans and beef, in response to President Trump’s tariff hike on a similar amount of Chinese goods.