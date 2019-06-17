This Day in History: June 16

On this day, June 16 …

2015: Donald Trump launches his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Also on this day:

1858: Accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln says the slavery issue has to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

1903: Ford Motor Co. is incorporated.

1911: IBM has its beginnings as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. which is incorporated in New York State.

1963: The world’s first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova 26, is launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6.