1972: President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall begins with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s Watergate complex.

1928 : Amelia Earhart embarks on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newfoundland to Wales with pilots Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon, becoming the first woman to make the trip as a passenger.)

1963: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, strikes down, 8-1, rules requiring the recitation of the Lord's Prayer or reading of Biblical verses in public schools.

1994: After leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson is arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

2002: A judge in San Francisco tosses out the second-degree murder conviction of Marjorie Knoller for the dog-mauling death of neighbor Diane Whipple, but allows Knoller’s conviction for involuntary manslaughter to stand. (However, Knoller’s murder conviction would be reinstated in 2008.)