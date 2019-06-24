This Day in History: June 24

On this day, June 24 …

1997: The U.S. Air Force releases a report on the so-called “Roswell Incident,” suggesting the “alien bodies” that witnesses reported seeing in 1947 were actually life-sized dummies.

Also on this day:

1947: What’s regarded as the first modern UFO sighting takes place as private pilot Kenneth Arnold, an Idaho businessman, reports seeing nine silvery objects flying in a “weaving formation” near Mount Rainier in Washington.

What’s regarded as the first modern UFO sighting takes place as private pilot Kenneth Arnold, an Idaho businessman, reports seeing nine silvery objects flying in a “weaving formation” near Mount Rainier in Washington. 1957: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, rules 6-3 that obscene materials are not protected by the First Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, rules 6-3 that obscene materials are not protected by the First Amendment. 1983: The space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasts to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasts to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. 1992 : The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthens its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.

: The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthens its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies. 2004: Federal investigators question President George W. Bush for more than an hour in connection with the news leak of CIA operative Valerie Plame’s identity.

Federal investigators question President George W. Bush for more than an hour in connection with the news leak of CIA operative Valerie Plame’s identity. 2004 : New York’s Court of Appeals rules the state’s death penalty unconstitutional.

: New York’s Court of Appeals rules the state’s death penalty unconstitutional. 2009: South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford admits he had secretly flown to Argentina to visit a woman with whom he was having an affair, and says he would resign as head of the Republican Governors Association.

South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford admits he had secretly flown to Argentina to visit a woman with whom he was having an affair, and says he would resign as head of the Republican Governors Association. 2012: Mohamed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, is announced as the winner of Egypt’s presidential elections.