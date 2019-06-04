This Day in History: June 4

On this day, June 4 …



2003: Martha Stewart steps down as head of her media empire, hours after federal prosecutors in New York charge her with obstruction of justice, conspiracy, securities fraud and lying to investigators. (Stewart would be convicted of lying about why she’d sold her shares of ImClone Systems stock in 2001, just before the stock price plunged.

Also on this day:

1919: Congress approves the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing citizens the right to vote regardless of their gender, and sends it to the states for ratification.

1942: the World War II Battle of Midway begins, resulting in a decisive American victory against Japan and marking the turning point of the war in the Pacific.

1986: Jonathan Jay Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, pleads guilty in Washington to conspiring to deliver information related to the national defense to Israel. (Pollard would be sentenced to life in prison and released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015.)

1990: Dr. Jack Kevorkian carries out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Portland, Ore., end her life in Oakland County, Mich.

1998: A federal judge sentences Terry Nichols to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

2009: Speaking at Cairo University, President Barack Obama calls for a "new beginning between the United States and Muslims" and says together, they could confront violent extremism across the globe.

2015: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) releases information about a Chinese state security breach of its computer system which compromised the data of 4 million Americans.

2018: The Supreme Court rules in favor of a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, but it is a limited decision that doesn’t address the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

