On this day, June 7 …
1998: In a hate crime that stuns the nation, James Byrd Jr., a 49-year-old black man, is hooked by a chain to a pickup truck and dragged to his death in Jasper, Texas. (Two white men would be sentenced to death; Lawrence Russell Brewer, would be executed in 2011 and John William King, would be executed in April 2019. A third defendant, Shawn Berry, would receive life with the possibility of parole.)
Also on this day:
- 1769: Daniel Boone begins to explore present-day Kentucky.
- 1892: Homer Plessy, a “Creole of color,” is arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upholds “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept it would renounce in 1954.)
- 1965: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Griswold v. Connecticut, strikes down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples
- 1993: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that religious groups could sometimes meet on school property after hours.
- 1993: Ground is broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
- 2002: A Norwalk, Conn., Superior Court jury convicts Michael Skakel, nephew of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, Skakel’s 15-year-old neighbor, after four days of deliberations.