2016: Donald Trump reaches the number of delegates necessary to clinch the Republican nomination for president.



Also on this day:

1647: Alse (Alice) Young is hanged in Hartford, Connecticut, in the first recorded execution of a “witch” in the American colonies.

1868: The impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal.

1897: "Dracula" by Bram Stoker is first published in London.

1938: The House Un-American Activities Committee is established by Congress.

1940: Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, begins during World War II.

1969: The Apollo 10 astronauts return to Earth after a successful eight-day dress rehearsal for the first manned moon landing.

1978: Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada, opens in Atlantic City, N.J.