This Day in History: May 28

On this day, May 28 …

2016: Harambe the gorilla is shot and killed after grabbing and dragging a three-year-old boy who climbed into the enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Also on this day:

1892: The Sierra Club is organized in San Francisco.

1929: The first all-color talking picture, “On with the Show!” produced by Warner Bros., opens in New York.

1937: In Nazi Germany, Volkswagen is founded by the German Labour Front.

1957: National League owners give permission for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

1977: 165 people are killed when a fire races through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Ky.

1980: The first women graduate from the previously all-male U.S. service academies: 61 female cadets graduate from West Point; 55 graduate from the Naval Academy; and 97 graduate from the Air Force Academy.

1987: Mathias Rust, a young West German pilot, lands a private plane in Moscow’s Red Square without authorization. (Rust would be help by the Soviets until the following year.)

2003: President George W. Bush signs a $350 billion tax-cut package, the third largest in history at the time.

2015: Former Speaker of the House Denis Hastert is charged with attempting to evade banks’ reporting requirements and lying to the FBI in relation to his covering up of previous sexual misconduct.