2018: ABC cancels the reboot of “Roseanne,” after star Roseanne Barr posts a tweet that referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”



1453: A Turkish army led by Muhammad II captures Constantinople and brings an end to the Byzantine Empire.

1922: The U.S. Supreme Court rules organized baseball is a sport and not a business. (Because of the ruling, Major League Baseball was not subject to antitrust laws.)

1942: Bing Crosby, the Ken Darby Singers and the John Scott Trotter Orchestra record Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" in Los Angeles for Decca Records.

1953: Mount Everest is conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal become the first climbers to reach the summit.

1977: Janet Guthrie becomes the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place.

1988: President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev open their historic summit in Moscow.

2009: Jay Leno supposedly hosts “The Tonight Show” on NBC for the final time, giving up his desk to Conan O’Brien. (Leno would return to “Tonight” in March 2010.)