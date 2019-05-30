On this day, May 30 …
2018: Kim Kardashian West visits the White House to discuss prison reform and appeal to President Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses. (Days later, Trump would grant Johnson clemency, freeing her from prison.)
Also on this day:
- 1431: Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, is burned at the stake in Rouen, France.
- 1922: The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., is formally dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.
- 1996: Britain’s Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson are granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.
- 2009: Internet sensation Susan Boyle places second on “Britain’s Got Talent.”
- 2012: Former Liberian President Charles Taylor is sentenced to 50 years for war crimes in Sierra Leone.
- 2014: Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki resigns from President Barack Obama’s Cabinet, taking the blame for what he decried as a “lack of integrity” in the sprawling health care system for the nation’s military veterans.
- 2018: Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is indicted by a New York grand jury on rape and criminal sex act charges.