POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union teamed up again this year to provide free admission for the community to Zoo Idaho. Large crowds visited Zoo Idaho August 20 to enjoy the activities, see the animals and check out the new Connections Entrance and Gift Shop.

Zoo Idaho had 2,691 guests come through the new entrance. This is the second year Zoo Idaho has hosted a free day Saturday before students go back to school. Last year, Zoo Idaho had 2,149 guests. From 2017 to 2019, Free Zoo Day was hosted on the first Saturday in June.

Free Zoo Day attendance:

2022 – 2,691

2021 – 2,149

2020 – canceled

2019 – 3,951

2018 – 5,205

2017 – 2,669

Zoo Idaho is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 5. Starting September 10, Zoo Idaho will be open Saturday and Sunday ONLY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click HERE to see 2022 hours and operation.

The post Thousands attend 2022 free zoo day at Zoo Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.