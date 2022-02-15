IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Some firefighters were feeling the love from the community.

Dozens of valentine cards created by students and adults were delivered to the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

It was part of the Just Serve Operation Cupid Valentine’s Project.

The cards were not only given to firefighters, but also to those in nursing homes and single adults living at home.

They say more than 7, 000 Valentine’s cards were donated this year.

The post Thousands of Valentine’s day cards delivered appeared first on Local News 8.