AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Three people are in custody and one in critical condition after a shooting in American Falls.

The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff’s Deputies were called a home at 1035 Falls Avenue. A neighbor reported that a man was outside yelling that he had been shot.

Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gun shot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. He was reported to be in critical condition.

Police found three suspects nearby and took them into custody. They were identified as:

Stephanie Wasson, 26, of American Falls was charged with felony Attempted murder in the 2nd degree, robbery, and concealment of evidence.

Stephanie Wasson

Michael White, 36, of Pocatello was charged with accessory to attempted murder in the 2nd degree, robbery, and concealment of evidence.

Michael White

Sabrina Wasson, 27, of American Falls was booked on charges of accessory to attempted murder in the 2nd degree, and robbery.

Sabrina Wasson

All three were being held in the Power County Jail.

