IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

A fire is currently burning in the Salmon Challis National Forest. Three crews and four helicopters are on the scene of the moose fire located about five miles southwest of North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Dead Water. Due to heavy fire activity, Salmon River Road is closed from North Fork. The fire is at about 1,000 acres and is burning in grass brush and timber on both sides of Salmon River Road. The cause of this fire is unknown. The State Department of Transportation is making plans to install electric car charging stations within 50 miles of every major city. They’re looking for our thoughts on the system’s design with an online survey. You can find that survey on localnews8.com. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a red flag warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is in effect today from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Winds could gust to almost 50 miles per hour.

