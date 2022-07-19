IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Road and trail closures are expanding around the Moose Fire area. The Salmon‐Challis National Forest is closing national forest service lands in the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts. And the 8,000 acre Bray Fire, north of Bliss, is blowing smoke over in our direction, which you can see in the air today.

2. Investigators still need the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Merrick Cottrell. Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are considering him a runaway. They say he was last seen at his home in Ammon on Sunday just before midnight. Call dispatch at 208-529-1200 if you see him.

3. For the first time, the War Bonnet Round Up Rodeo is holding a Mutton Bustin’ pre-qualifying event for kids who are interested. The pre-qualifying event takes place July 30th at Teton Toyota. Time slots are scheduled starting at 11am and ending at 2:30pm.

