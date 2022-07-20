IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1.A new splash pad may be on the way soon to OK Ward Park in Pocatello.

If the city council approves the project tomorrow, bids will begin in the fall and construction would start in 2023.

2. Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls will start to use new technology next week in order to detect lung cancer.

A robotic arm controlled by the doctor will be able to create a 3D model of the patient’s lungs.

Doctors will now have the ability to access any part of the lungs with this procedure, no matter the size of the nodule or where it’s located.

3. So far, we know that the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned up to 12,238 acres and it is 0% contained. Due to the location of the fire in the forest, winds can rapidly change direction, which causes the fire to expand on all sides.

Meanwhile, fire crews have started to get the Bray Fire under control after it has burned more than 20,000 acres.

