Three things you should know on Autism Awareness Day

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Andy Crossman, Clinical Director for Journeys DDA.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー On April 2, Andy Crossman wants the world know a few things about a very special group of people.

According to Autism Speaks, April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. Crossman, who works as the Clinical Director at Journeys DDA in east Idaho, people will likely see folks around them wearing blue or sporting puzzle piece pins in honor of an increasingly common condition in families throughout the world.

“Autism is becoming more and more prevalent recently released at one and 59 children now has symptoms of autism,” Crossman told KID NewsRadio. “Every year we’re able to come together and recognize that more awareness and acceptance for nearly two percent of the population.”

People with autism have their challenges, Crossman said. Struggling to articulate their thoughts, following social cues and fixated interests are all symptoms of autism. But, Crossman added, the things that people often consider to be challenges for people with autism can be their greatest strengths.

“One of the favorite things about my job is that I’m able to see individuals with autism be incredibly successful in the workforce where they can use maybe a deeper interest to be able to really hone in, to focus, to really excel at a single task,” Crossman said. “Where today so many of us are all over the place, individuals with autism can really hone down and focus.”

On Autism Awareness Day, Crossman said he wants to see more people engaging in a conversation of acceptance.

“Start the conversation,” Crossman said. “I would love everybody to go learn one thing new about autism today, and I think you’ll be surprised at how common it is.”