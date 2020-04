Videos

We went into our newscast archive and found a report Darien Laird did on the Challis earthquake.

The report aired in 2011 when we were looking back at the station’s 50th anniversary.

The Challis earthquake, as it’s commonly known, happened the morning of Friday, October 28, 1983, at 8:06 a.m.

The epicenter was near Borah Peak, the highest point in Idaho.

