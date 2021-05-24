IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For over thirty years, students in districts 91 and 93 have tried to harness their skills under the direction of Richard Landauer.

Landauer is now retiring at the end of the school year, and wasn’t anticipating the warm reception he got for his final concert.

“It was overwhelming,” Landauer said. “I would have never thought that coming to this end of this one page in our life and moving on to another one would be so emotional and overwhelming as it is.”

Many Thunder Ridge students are sad to see their teacher go, including graduating senior Eliza O’Connor.

“A lot of us got a lot of opportunities,” O’Connor said. “I got to write a marching band show. I never expected to be able to do that, but I just got to play around and experiment, and it ended up being really great.”

For junior Levi Miller, Landauer had a tremendous impact on his progression as a musician.

“When I first came in as a freshman, I was on the Barry sax, the really big saxophone, and I was really quiet, to the point where you almost couldn’t hear me,” Miller said. “I’m at the point where professionals and college people are now seeking me out for my playing. So, he’s definitely helped me get out of that shell and get more out there.”

Landauer even performed with his students for his final show. Landauer says it’s these students he will miss most.

“Kids are the reason why we teach,” Landauer said. “Kids are the reason why we do things and I get to move from kids to adults, but I will definitely miss the kids.”

While Landauer’s career as an educator may be coming to an end, he says he is grateful to have been given the opportunity.

“I’ve just enjoyed teaching for the last 35 years and, and it is just an honor and a privilege to work with these kids and teach in a school like Thunder Ridge High School,” Landauer said.

