AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- This video of a heartfelt gesture already has more that 4 million views and growing. These high school students just wanted to surprise their class mate, Dylan Guilmette.

He hasn’t had an easy life, having lost him mom when he was almost 2 years old. His friends just wanted to give him some of the things he’s been without. Like new shoes, clothing, and sports equipment. Dylan was moved to tears.

“Dropped down to my knees cause I didn’t know it was actually going to happen. I just wanted to see what was going on. I went back shot some balls and I turned around and everyone just gathered around me,” Guilmette said.

His dad, Joe Guilmette, says he’s grateful his son is surrounded by such amazing people at Thunder Ridge.

Staff and faculty say he gives back daily through his smile, positive attitude, and hard work. They didn’t expect such a response from the word. Yet, they say it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.