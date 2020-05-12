Idaho Politics

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) – Idaho state Rep. Thyra Stevenson died Monday, a week after suffering a serious heart attack.

She was 75. The Lewiston Tribune reports that Stevenson, a Republican, represented the 6th Legislative District, which includes Nez Perce and Lewis counties. She previously served on the Lewiston City Council.

Stevenson suffered a heart attack May 4.

She was the valedictorian of her Lewiston High School class, and earned a Ph.D. in Latin American literature from the University of Washington. She was also a captain of large transport jets and served on the Lewiston City Council.