IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, is just around the corner and tickets are on sale.

For 111 years, the War Bonnet Round Up has wowed the crowds with its Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association event that brings top notch cowboys and cowgirls from across the country to compete. The War Bonnet Round Up will run from Aug. 4 to 6 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

“We love the celebration of our American Western heritage at the War Bonnet Round Up,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “Every night rodeo enthusiasts and newcomers pack the stands to watch what is arguably the best rodeo in eastern Idaho.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so at www.warbonnetroundup.org or at ticket outlets: Teton Toyota, C-A-L Ranch, Boot Barn, Vickers Western Store and the Idaho Falls Recreation Center. Children two and under are free while ages 3 to 10 are $10 per night. Thursday and Friday nights are $20 for those 11 and older. Tickets to Saturday’s rodeo action are $25 for general admission adult tickets.

Parking at the rodeo opens at 4:30 p.m. and the children’s rodeo begins at 5:45 p.m. Tickets do not include parking, which is $5 with 100% of these proceeds going towards improvements at Sandy Downs arena.

The festivities will begin on Aug. 3 with the free Rodeo Kick-off event filled with fun activities for the entire family. Last year, the rodeo moved the kick-off event to Sandy Downs, making the space for something bigger and better than before, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. visitors will get to enjoy activities, vendors, children’s events and more.

“This is event is a great way to kick off our rodeo and celebrate with food and entertainment,” Holm said. “We hope everyone in eastern Idaho and beyond will join us for this event and the rodeo Thursday through Saturday.”

For more information on tickets and event schedules visit the War Bonnet Round Up website here.

