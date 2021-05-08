BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Monday, May 17 is the last day for eligible homeowners and disabled veterans to apply for relief from their 2021 property taxes. Completed applications must be submitted to county assessors by that date.

Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction Program

This program reduces property taxes by as much as $1,320 on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to an acre of land.

To qualify, homeowners must have been in one of the following categories by Jan. 1, 2021:

Age 65 or older

Widow(er)

Blind

Fatherless or motherless child under 18 years old

Former prisoner of war

Recognized as disabled

The program requires that homeowners had no more than $31,900 in total income in 2020. They also must be a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident and own and live in their home by April 14, 2021.

Homeowners can get an application for property tax reduction on the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor.

Property Tax Benefit for Disabled Veterans

The benefit for disabled veterans reduces Idaho property taxes by as much as $1,320 on their home and up to an acre of land. Those who qualify include:

Veterans who have a 100% service-connected disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Veterans who receive 100% compensation from the VA due to individual unemployability.

Veterans also must own and live in an Idaho home that was their primary residence by April 14, 2021.

Disabled veterans can get an application for the property tax benefit at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor. They’ll need to include a letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2021.

Veterans with a disability also might qualify for Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program based on their income.

Idaho’s Property Tax Deferral Program

This program lets homeowners postpone paying taxes on their home and up to an acre of land.

To qualify for the program, homeowners must have been in one of the following categories by January 1, 2021:

The program requires that homeowners had no more than $50,000 in total income in 2020. Additionally, they must be a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident and own and live in their home by April 14, 2021. Qualified properties include those that are part of a trust or life estate.

Homeowners can get an application for property tax deferral at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor.

The post Time’s running out to apply for property tax relief appeared first on Local News 8.